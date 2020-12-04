Last call for Officer Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The last scanner call for Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was held at 1:46 p.m. on Friday.

Johnson was shot in the line of duty on Tuesday and died on Thursday afternoon, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said.

Johnson was unit number 146, which the Charleston Police Department is retiring for Officer Cassie Johnson.

The scanner call says, “Metro to all units. At this time at the request of Charleston Police Department, please take a moment of silence for the passing of Charleston police patrolman Cassie Johnson. Patrolman Johnson honorably and courageously served the city of Charleston since January 2019. She will be missed by her fellow law-enforcement officers and first responders. Metro to all units. Resume normal traffic. Time is now 146.”

