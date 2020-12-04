McConnell, Paul among dozens of senators showing support for lawsuit against Beshear

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear’s legal team has filed a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in defense of the governor’s order to keep all schools in virtual learning.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh requested a response from the governor.

After the brief was submitted to the Supreme Court, Governor Beshear released this statement:

“Kentucky is in the midst of a deadly third wave of the coronavirus. We have taken the necessary actions to slow the growth in cases and save the lives of our fellow Kentuckians. In the most recent executive order regarding schools, every school is treated equally and each is asked to do its part over a limited period of time to slow the spread of the virus. The effectiveness of these actions requires everyone to take part, and anyone or any entity that tries to be the exception lessens the effectiveness of the steps.”

The is all started when Danville Christian Academy sued the governor over his November 18 order requiring all schools, including private religious schools, to stop in-person classes and switch to virtual learning.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined that lawsuit saying he believes the governor lacks the authority to close private religious schools. He brought the case to the nation’s highest court when he filed an emergency appeal after a court upheld the governor’s decision.

Kentucky senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, along with other Republican senators, have filed a motion in support of the attorney general and urging the supreme court to reaffirm religious liberties.

“Everyone understands this has been a challenging time for local leaders, but pandemics don’t erase our First Amendment rights,” said McConnell. “Courts have repeatedly had to defend Americans of faith from overzealous officials who have tried to treat religious institutions in a uniquely disfavored way relative to other parts of society. Enough is enough. I am proud that Kentucky’s own Attorney General Daniel Cameron is leading the way to defend the religious liberty of Kentuckians and all Americans.”

“I’m proud to co-lead this brief on behalf of all Kentuckians, whose fundamental right to religious liberty is guaranteed by the First and Fourteenth Amendments, and stand up to our power-hungry Governor who continues to overstep his authority with yet another unconstitutional shutdown of the free exercise of religion,” said Paul.

