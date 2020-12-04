Advertisement

UPDATE | Multiple agencies responding to standoff

Standoff in Wayne County.
Standoff in Wayne County.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 12/4/20 @ 10:27 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene of a standoff.

Investigators say the standoff started as a call for a domestic disturbance.

According to dispatchers, it’s happening Friday morning on Whites Creek Road near US 52.

Part of the road is shut down at this time.

WSAZ is working to learn more.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/4/20 @ 10:14 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several agencies are responding to a standoff.

According to dispatchers, it’s happening Friday morning on Whites Creek Road near US 52.

Part of the road is shut down at this time.

West Virginia State Police, Kenova Police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

WSAZ has a crew headed that way.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
Suspect charged with attempted murder of a police officer
POLICE | Man charged with attempted murder of a police officer
Both of Cassie Johnson's dogs have found foster homes.
Advocacy group finds foster homes for Charleston officer’s dogs
All three pleaded not guilty.
Three people indicted in connection with missing person case appear in court
A man from Carter County, Kentucky, died Wednesday in an accident on Interstate 64 West...
Eastern Ky. man dies in Rowan County I-64 crash

Latest News

Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
Donations for Officer Cassie Johnson
Coronavirus in West Virginia
10 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
Two crashes in Charleston cause early morning traffic issues.
Crashes in Charleston area cause earlier morning traffic issues
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, December 4th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast