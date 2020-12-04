UPDATE | Multiple agencies responding to standoff

UPDATE 12/4/20 @ 10:27 a.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene of a standoff.

Investigators say the standoff started as a call for a domestic disturbance.

According to dispatchers, it’s happening Friday morning on Whites Creek Road near US 52.

Part of the road is shut down at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/4/20 @ 10:14 a.m.

West Virginia State Police, Kenova Police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

