New details released on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced new information about the coronavirus vaccine in the state.

He made the announcement Friday afternoon.

The Governor says the vaccine will be delivered in phases.

During Phase 1, the vaccine supply will be limited. The first phase will be focused on reaching critical groups.

In Phase 1A, healthcare workers, personnel involved in the care of those of COVID-19 patients, EMS responders, and vulnerable individuals who live together in close proximity to those who care for them will be vaccinated first.

Ohio's Vaccination Program (Ohio Governor Mike DeWine)

Governor DeWine says the federal government has made it clear that we won’t know for sure how many vaccines are coming until it’s closer to the time when shipments are coming. This means no exact date has been released.

Around December 15, a Pfizer shipment is expected, as long as it’s approved. There will be 9,750 that will go to hospitals. 88,725 vaccines will go to Walgreens and CVS for congregate care settings such as nursing homes.

On December 22, there will be a shipment of 201,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna. This will go to hospitals. 98 hospitals have signed up for this. It will also go to 108 health departments. Hospitals will focus on patients and the health department will focus EMS and home health care workers.

Also on December 22, they’re expecting another shipment from Pfizer. The tentative number of vaccines in this shipment is 123,000. The governor says these will go to Walgreens and CVS locations for vaccination of those in congregate care settings. A few days later, the state expects to get another 148,000 vaccines from Pfizer and 89,000 vaccines from Moderna.

He says the plan for vaccine distributions will continue to be fine-tuned, but the objectives are to save lives, to slow the spread of the virus and to ensure those on the front lines receive the vaccine quickly.

On Friday, the governor says today is the third highest day for deaths related to the coronavirus at 129.

There have been 10,114 new cases which is the highest number in over a week and 4th highest ever.

Hospital admissions are at 392 and ICU admissions are at 33.

Overall, there have been 456,963 cases, 6,882 deaths, 28,673 hospitalizations and 4,847 ICU admissions since the outbreak started.

Governor DeWine says they’ve also launched a new Retail Compliance Dashboard. It shows data on mask wearing, social distancing and safety signage in Ohio retail establishments. The governor says so far, compliance is great and only one warning has been issued.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Chief Medical Officer with the Ohio Department of Health talked about quarantining. He says it only works when we stick with it. Knowing this and knowing how hard it is to quarantine for 14 days, the CDC has been evaluating emerging data. Now there are two new options for quarantines:

A ten-day option that does not require testing, as long as there are no symptoms. A seven-day option with a negative test, as long as there are no symptoms.

This is a developing story.

