Nine arrested in Martin County drug bust

It happened Thursday in the Lovely area along the Tug Fork River.
9 people were arrested(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Nine people were arrested after a large drug bust in Martin County, according to the Martin County Sheriff.

According to Sheriff John Kirk, deputies were serving a search warrant at a home on Long Branch when they found the suspects inside, along with more than $10,000 in cash, more than 40 guns, including two that were stolen, 244 grams of a substance police believe to be marijuana, 191 Xanax bars and a loaded needle with what appeared to be meth inside it.

Those arrested individuals include 58-year-old Tommie Spears, 25-year-old Cody Spears, 27-year-old Nathaniel Maynard, 28-year-old Jackson Fitch, 46-year-old James Bailey, 52-year-old Gary Hayes, 25-year-old Aaron Jude, 37-year-old Laura Giacomoni, and 45-year-old Ruby Chaffins.

All nine individuals were taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

