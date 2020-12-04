Nine arrested in Martin County drug bust

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Nine people were arrested after a large drug bust in Martin County, according to the Martin County Sheriff.

It happened Thursday in the Lovely area along the Tug Fork River.

According to Sheriff John Kirk, deputies were serving a search warrant at a home on Long Branch when they found the suspects inside, along with more than $10,000 in cash, more than 40 guns, including two that were stolen, 244 grams of a substance police believe to be marijuana, 191 Xanax bars and a loaded needle with what appeared to be meth inside it.

Those arrested individuals include 58-year-old Tommie Spears, 25-year-old Cody Spears, 27-year-old Nathaniel Maynard, 28-year-old Jackson Fitch, 46-year-old James Bailey, 52-year-old Gary Hayes, 25-year-old Aaron Jude, 37-year-old Laura Giacomoni, and 45-year-old Ruby Chaffins.

All nine individuals were taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

