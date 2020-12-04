Advertisement

Walmart employees receiving bonuses

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the company’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will receive the special cash bonus on Dec. 24.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walmart announced Friday its U.S.-based associates will receive an additional $700 million in cash bonuses.

This brings its total 2020 quarterly and special cash bonuses for its U.S.-based associates to more than $2.8 billion.

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the company’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will receive the special cash bonus on Dec. 24. It will be Walmart’s fourth special cash bonus paid to U.S. associates since the start of the pandemic.

“As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country,” said John Furner, President and CEO – Walmart U.S. in a press release. “Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus.”

All U.S.-based hourly associates are eligible for the latest special cash bonus. The bonus amounts will be similar to the previous three special cash bonuses Walmart has provided its associates during the pandemic; part-time and temporary hourly associates will receive $150 and full-time hourly associates will receive $300. Drivers, Managers and Assistant Managers will also receive a special cash bonus.

