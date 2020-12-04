W.Va. DMV to allow online address changes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers in West Virginia now have the option to update their information online.

A release from the W.Va. Division of Motor Vehicles said that motorists can upload proofs of residency online and update their address.

Drivers can also obtain duplicate vehicle registrations, licenses, IDs, or handicap placards online.

DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said, “We are thrilled to provide more easy, convenient processes to the citizens of our great state, and encourage them to take advantage of these online transactions from the comfort of their homes.”

