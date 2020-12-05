Advertisement

Another record week of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

With one day left in the week, Kentucky has already broken the previous record for new cases of COVID-19.(AP)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - With one day left in the week, Kentucky has already broken the previous record for new cases of COVID-19.

“With a day still to go, we have set a new one-week record for highest cases in the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are all sacrificing so much right now; we are all tired – but let’s do what it takes to crush this third surge of cases and defeat this virus once and for all.”

On Saturday, 3,892 new cases and 23 deaths linked to the virus were reported.

The deaths include two women ages 38 and 41 years old. The death toll now stands at 2,062.

“The imminent arrival of COVID-19 vaccines is a monumental scientific accomplishment offering great hope that this devastating pandemic can at last be ended,” commented Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Initially, though, very limited quantities of vaccine coupled with complicated and changing distribution logistics mean not everyone can have access at the very start. It’s essential that everyone work together and know that all Kentuckians will be given access as rapidly as vaccine supplies, shipping, storage, and handling limitations allow. There is a bright light of hope ahead; let’s all support each other as we look forward to better days soon.”

