ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Tomcats jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and beat Fleming County Friday night in the KHSAA quarterfinals. The final score was 42-0 and they will face Belfry next week in the Kentucky high school semi-finals. Here are the highlights from WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

