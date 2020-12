BELFRY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Belfry Pirates are back in familiar territory as they are one game away from the KHSAA state finals. They shut out Bell County by a final of 42-0 and will play Ashland next week with the winner going to the Class 3A state finals. Here are the highlights from WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

