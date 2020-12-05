Buckeyes win by 40

EAST LANSING, MI. (WSAZ) - No Ryan Day...no problem for the Ohio State Buckeyes. They beat Michigan State 52-12 while their head coach had to watch the game back in Columbus recovering from COVID-19. Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 199 yards and 2 touchdowns and the rushing attack ran wild. They gained 322 yards on the day with two players going over triple digits. Trey Sermon had 112 yards while Justin Fields went for 104 yards.

The Buckeyes jumped out to a 35-0 lead through 2 and a half quarters as they host Michigan in the regular season finale next Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.