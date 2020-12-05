Advertisement

Buckeyes win by 40

The Spartans look to build on an impressive win over previously eighth-ranked Northwestern
The Spartans look to build on an impressive win over previously eighth-ranked Northwestern(WILX)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, MI. (WSAZ) - No Ryan Day...no problem for the Ohio State Buckeyes. They beat Michigan State 52-12 while their head coach had to watch the game back in Columbus recovering from COVID-19. Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 199 yards and 2 touchdowns and the rushing attack ran wild. They gained 322 yards on the day with two players going over triple digits. Trey Sermon had 112 yards while Justin Fields went for 104 yards.

The Buckeyes jumped out to a 35-0 lead through 2 and a half quarters as they host Michigan in the regular season finale next Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Wayne County.
UPDATE | Troopers say suspect shot and killed during standoff
Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
It happened in the East Pea Ridge area.
One dead in Cabell County shooting
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
Funeral date set for Officer Cassie Johnson

Latest News

Rice gives Marshall 1st loss of 2020
Shocker on Senior Day
Bell County vs Belfry highlights
Belfry advances to semi-finals
Corbin vs Johnson Central highlights
Johnson Central doubles up Corbin
Hazard vs Paintsville highlights
Painstville pounds Hazard