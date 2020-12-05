Advertisement

Christopher’s Eats hosts coat drive fundraiser

Anyone who provides a coat or donation will receive 10% off their food order.
Anyone who provides a coat or donation will receive 10% off their food order.(WLUC)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the eighth year in a row, Christopher’s Eats will host a fundraiser in efforts to help provide warmth for children.

The restaurant asks anyone who is interested to bring in a new coat, or a donation that will help pay for a new coat. These coats will be given to children in Cabell County.

Anyone who participates will receive 10% off their food order.

This is happening on Monday, December 7th from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Christopher’s Eats located at the Summit.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Wayne County.
UPDATE | Troopers say suspect shot and killed during standoff
Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
It happened in the East Pea Ridge area.
One dead in Cabell County shooting
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
Funeral date set for Officer Cassie Johnson

Latest News

The Ohio Dept. of Health says the new cases raises the total to 467,432.
More than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio
Health officials say a 68-year-old woman died Thursday and a 61-year-old man died Friday
Two deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in Scioto County
Kentucky’s governor has called on school superintendents to begin planning for the eventual...
School superintendents told to plan for vaccine distribution
Deputies identified these men as Bryan E. Ousley, 47, of McArthur, and Robert W. Maxwell, 52,...
Theft leads to arrests in Vinton County, Ohio