Christopher’s Eats hosts coat drive fundraiser

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the eighth year in a row, Christopher’s Eats will host a fundraiser in efforts to help provide warmth for children.

The restaurant asks anyone who is interested to bring in a new coat, or a donation that will help pay for a new coat. These coats will be given to children in Cabell County.

Anyone who participates will receive 10% off their food order.

This is happening on Monday, December 7th from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Christopher’s Eats located at the Summit.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.