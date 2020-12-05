Federal funding ending for remaining extended unemployment benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Federal-State Extended Benefits (EB) program will end after December 26, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

This type of funding is ending, because the federal law that is responsible for the authorization is expiring-- the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

In addition, the news release says this termination also comes from the state’s significantly lower October unemployment rate.

This means that the last week payable for individuals who have been deemed eligible for up to 13 weeks of EB is the week ending December 26th, 2020.

Until that end date, the press release says people who use up their regular unemployment benefits are potentially eligible for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

In the case that individuals use up their PEUC, then they are potentially eligible for EB.

If all three program options are used up, then they are potentially eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The news release says action for these programs must be taken at the federal level, or else only traditional employment benefits will remain in effect after December 26th.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.