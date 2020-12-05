Gov. Justice kicks off 2021 hunting and fishing license contenst

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginians can now purchase their 2021 hunting and fishing licenses. Anyone who purchases a 2021 Class X, Class XJ, Class XP, Class X3 and Class XP3 license in the month of December will be entered to win one of two grand prizes. The prizes include a free lifetime license, one of four vacation getaways at a West Virginia state park, or one of eight West Virginia Division of Natural Resources gift bags.

“The possibility of picking up all of these prizes, but especially the lifetime license, is big-time in West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We encourage everyone to sign up and get your hunting and fishing license for the upcoming year.”

This year, new licenses will be available to purchase for the first time. Those licenses include the X Plus, an annual license that also includes the trout stamp, the X 3-Year, a three-year Sportsman license, and the X Plus 3-Year, a three-year Sportsman license that also includes the trout stamp. West Virginians who purchase a 2021 Class X3 or Class XP3 license during the contest will receive three entries into the lifetime license giveaway and will also have the yearly transaction fees from years two and three excluded from the price.

License sales began on Dec. 1, 2020. Those who purchase a 2021 Class X, Class XJ, Class XP, Class X3 or Class XP3 license before Jan. 1, 2021, either online at www.wvhunt.com or through a licensed retailer, will be automatically entered to win. The prize drawing is sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the West Virginia Tourism Office.

This month also marks the one-year anniversary of the state’s partnership with the Center for Organ Recovery and Information. The partnership between the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and CORE has allowed more than 25,000 West Virginians to register for organ donation when they purchase a hunting and fishing license.

