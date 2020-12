COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Since Friday, 10,469 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ohio.

The Ohio Dept. of Health says the new cases raises the total to 467,432.

The 21 day average for new cases is 8,438.

An additional 64 deaths related to the virus have also been reported since Friday. The death toll in Ohio is now 6,946.

