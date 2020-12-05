One person charged following Cabell County shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been arrested and taken to jail following a fatal shooting in Cabell County, according to Cabell County police.

Police say four deputies responded to a call at 7:00 p.m. regarding a shooting on Gary Drive, off of East Pea Ridge Road in Huntington.

Deputies came in contact with a man named Deontea Cortez Hale, 27, of Michigan, who said his girlfriend had been shot.

Police tell WSAZ the person who was pronounced dead at the scene is a 23-year-old female from Huntington.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

After finding several firearms in the residence, police say Hale was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm as being a prohibited person.

Hale currently resides in the Western Regional jail.

Police say this incident is under investigation and further details as well possible charges will follow.

