Seven WV counties in our region orange or red in latest WV education map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With two full weeks of classes remaining before the holiday break for many school districts, students in seven West Virginia counties in our region will be learning remotely.

Students in Cabell, Putnam, Wayne, Mason, Nicholas, Wirt and Boone counties will be learning from home, with those counties coming up red in the West Virginia Department of Education map.

This marks the fifth straight week that Putnam has been orange. Mingo County is gold or better for only the second time in the last nine weeks.

Twelve of West Virgina’s 55 counties were red, another 15 were orange.

