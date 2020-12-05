Advertisement

Seven WV counties in our region orange or red in latest WV education map

12 West Virginia counties are red in the latest map.
12 West Virginia counties are red in the latest map.(West Virginia Department of Education)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With two full weeks of classes remaining before the holiday break for many school districts, students in seven West Virginia counties in our region will be learning remotely.

Students in Cabell, Putnam, Wayne, Mason, Nicholas, Wirt and Boone counties will be learning from home, with those counties coming up red in the West Virginia Department of Education map.

This marks the fifth straight week that Putnam has been orange. Mingo County is gold or better for only the second time in the last nine weeks.

Twelve of West Virgina’s 55 counties were red, another 15 were orange.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Wayne County.
UPDATE | Troopers say suspect shot and killed during standoff
Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
It happened in the East Pea Ridge area.
One dead in Cabell County shooting
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
Funeral date set for Officer Cassie Johnson

Latest News

With one day left in the week, Kentucky has already broken the previous record for new cases of...
Another record week of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky
The Ohio Dept. of Health says the new cases raises the total to 467,432.
More than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio
Health officials say a 68-year-old woman died Thursday and a 61-year-old man died Friday
Two deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in Scioto County
Kentucky’s governor has called on school superintendents to begin planning for the eventual...
School superintendents told to plan for vaccine distribution