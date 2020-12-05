Shocker on Senior Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the 1st time since 1982, a Marshall football team was shut out at home as Rice beat the Herd 20-0 Saturday afternoon at Edwards Stadium. Herd quarterback Grant Wells threw 5 interceptions on the day while Rice ran the ball 46 times for 127 yard and scored only one offensive touchdown in the win.

Marshall falls to 7-1 on the year and 4-1 in Conference USA play. The conference will announce the Herd’s final game of the year later Saturday evening.

