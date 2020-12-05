Advertisement

Tentative time released for Officer Cassie Johnson’s procession

Officer Cassie Johnson
Officer Cassie Johnson(WSAZ)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The procession for Officer Cassie Johnson is tentatively set to begin around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to city officials.

The procession will begin once the organ donation process is finished. There have been several Charleston Police cruisers and EMS crews outside of CAMC General all evening on Friday to help with the process.

Mayor Amy Goodwin told WSAZ in addition to helping with the transport process, police officers are also working to take the specialty surgeons, who are from out of town, to the airport.

Once the process is complete, Officer Johnson’s body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s office which is protocol when there is a murder investigation.

The organ donation process can take several hours so the time is tentative.

WSAZ will carry the procession live on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Wayne County.
UPDATE | Troopers say suspect shot and killed during standoff
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
It happened in the East Pea Ridge area.
One dead in Cabell County shooting
Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice gives update on COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Bell County vs Belfry highlights
Bell County vs Belfry highlights
Corbin vs Johnson Central highlights
Corbin vs Johnson Central highlights
Hazard vs Paintsville highlights
Hazard vs Paintsville highlights
Walton-Verona vs West Carter highlights
Walton-Verona vs West Carter highlights