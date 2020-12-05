Tentative time released for Officer Cassie Johnson’s procession

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The procession for Officer Cassie Johnson is tentatively set to begin around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to city officials.

The procession will begin once the organ donation process is finished. There have been several Charleston Police cruisers and EMS crews outside of CAMC General all evening on Friday to help with the process.

Mayor Amy Goodwin told WSAZ in addition to helping with the transport process, police officers are also working to take the specialty surgeons, who are from out of town, to the airport.

Once the process is complete, Officer Johnson’s body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s office which is protocol when there is a murder investigation.

The organ donation process can take several hours so the time is tentative.

WSAZ will carry the procession live on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.