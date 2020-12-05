Theft leads to arrests in Vinton County, Ohio

VINTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people have been arrested and charged after breaking into a residence and stealing items.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a call on Friday that two male individuals had broke into a residence on Vinton Station Road and were taking items out of the residence and placing them into a vehicle.

Deputies identified these men as Bryan E. Ousley, 47, of McArthur, and Robert W. Maxwell, 52, of McArthur.

Police say items from inside the residence were on their person, as well as inside the vehicle that was found near railroad tracks behind the residence.

Both men were taken into custody without incident, police say, and taken to the South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail and charged with Breaking and Entering, Trespassing, Theft, and Possession of Criminal Tools.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.