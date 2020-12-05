Three people receive drug charges at home connected to Charleston Police Officer murder investigation

KANAWHA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have been arrested with drug charges on Friday at a home that had ties to the investigation of a Charleston Police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, investigators determined that the suspect in the fatal shooting, Joshua Phillips, had been at Richard Chapman’s residence just prior to the shooting incident.

Chapman’s residence is located at 272 Garrison Avenue, just a few houses down from where the shooting took place.

Detective C.A. Boner noted in the complaint that during this investigation of Chapman’s residence, Chapman said Phillips came over looing for “ice”, which is considered a street name for methamphetamine.

Chapman said he has assisted Phillips with acquiring this drug in the past as well.

Boner said he spoke with three people that resided in Chapman’s house: Herb Sharp, Marshall Sharp, and Jessica Allen.

Herb Sharp said Phillips came over looking to purchase pills from Chapman. These pills were Clonazepam/Klonopin, Boner said.

In addition, Herb said Phillips usually comes to the house on foot to buy pills from Chapman.

Allen told Boner she witnessed a conversation between Chapman and Marshall regarding Phillips “coming to the residence to purchase pills and dope.”

Marshall told Boner that he initially came to the residence to bring his uncle, Herb Sharp, coca colas.

While at the residence, Marshall also said he sold Chapman approximately 60-80 Klonopin pills and Chapman paid him $100 in return. Marshall told Boner his uncle Herb introduced him to Chapman, so he could help assist with selling pills.

The only time Marshall came in contact with Phillips was when he entered Chapman’s room, Boner said. Marshall said he waited inside Herb’s room away from Phillips.

According to the complaint, Sargent M.K. Knapp processed the pills that had been turned over by the Charleston Police Department. These pills were found in Phillip’s pants.

Knapp determined there were a total of 63 blue round pills with “C over 1″ imprinted on them.

Boner said he confirmed the collected pills were Clonazepam/Klonopin, a schedule IV narcotic.

According to the complaint-- Marshall Hayward Sharp, Richard Eugene Chapman, and Herb Marshall Sharp were given drug charges.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.