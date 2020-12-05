Advertisement

Trump extends federal funding for West Virginia National Guard coronavirus deployments

This funding will allow the West Virginia National Guard to continue supporting the COVID-19 response and COVID-19 vaccine mission going forward.
National Guard
National Guard(WSAZ)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that President Donald Trump authorized the extension of Title 32 support by the National Guard through March 31, 2020.

This funding will allow the West Virginia National Guard to continue supporting the COVID-19 response and COVID-19 vaccine mission going forward.

Today, the Guard surpassed day 266 of supporting the state’s COVID-19 response with 516 members on duty and 3,114 missions completed to date.

Current mission successes include, but are not limited to:

- Received and distributed 19,860,580 pieces of PPE

- Sanitization of 632 first responder vehicles

- Disinfection of 15,285 N-95 masks

- Administration of 88,275 COVID-19 tests at various testing lanes or support missions

- Assembly of 609,500 COVID-19 testing kits

- Training of 834 businesses, 111 long term care facilities or medical practices and 4,838 civilians on COVID-19 prevention best practices

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
Standoff in Wayne County.
UPDATE | Troopers say suspect shot and killed during standoff
Man arrested in connection to robbery.
UPDATE | Arrest made in connection to Huntington armed robbery
Suspect charged with attempted murder of a police officer
POLICE | Man charged with attempted murder of a police officer
Both of Cassie Johnson's dogs have found foster homes.
Advocacy group finds foster homes for Charleston officer’s dogs

Latest News

It happened in the East Pea Ridge area.
One dead in Cabell County shooting
Moment of Silence for Officer Cassie Johnson
Moment of Silence for Officer Cassie Johnson
Snowshoe opened a selection of runs, but that did not stop several skiers and snowboarders from...
Snowshoe Mountain Resort holds opening day after extended off-season
The deadline to apply for the Healthy at Home utility relief fund is December 11.
Kentucky deadline for utility relief approaching