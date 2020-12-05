Trump extends federal funding for West Virginia National Guard coronavirus deployments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that President Donald Trump authorized the extension of Title 32 support by the National Guard through March 31, 2020.

This funding will allow the West Virginia National Guard to continue supporting the COVID-19 response and COVID-19 vaccine mission going forward.

Today, the Guard surpassed day 266 of supporting the state’s COVID-19 response with 516 members on duty and 3,114 missions completed to date.

Current mission successes include, but are not limited to:

- Received and distributed 19,860,580 pieces of PPE

- Sanitization of 632 first responder vehicles

- Disinfection of 15,285 N-95 masks

- Administration of 88,275 COVID-19 tests at various testing lanes or support missions

- Assembly of 609,500 COVID-19 testing kits

- Training of 834 businesses, 111 long term care facilities or medical practices and 4,838 civilians on COVID-19 prevention best practices

