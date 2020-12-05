Two deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people from Scioto County have died from complications linked to COVID-19.

Health officials say a 68-year-old woman died Thursday and a 61-year-old man died Friday. While the virus was a contributing factor to the deaths, the health department says it doesn’t preclude co-morbidities that may have also contributed to their deaths.

In total, 32 people from Scioto County have died from complications linked to COVID-19.

The Ohio Dept. of Health says 49 new cases were also reported in Scioto County Saturday. In total, there have been 2,577 cases, with 1,683 recovered.

Scioto County remains in the red on Ohio’s health advisory system.

