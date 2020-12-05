Advertisement

Two flown to trauma center after wreck in Meigs County

Two people were flown with non-life threatening injuries.
Two people were flown with non-life threatening injuries.(Courtesy of Pomeroy Fire Depatment)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to responders, two people were flown to a trauma center after a one vehicle accident on Naylor’s Run Road in Meigs County.

According to the Pomeroy Fire Department, crews needed to use hydraulic cutters and spreaders to remove the person on the passenger side of the car.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the injuries to both the driver and the passenger were non-life threatening.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Wayne County.
UPDATE | Troopers say suspect shot and killed during standoff
Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
It happened in the East Pea Ridge area.
One dead in Cabell County shooting
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
Funeral date set for Officer Cassie Johnson

Latest News

Police arrested Deontea Cortez Hale, 27, of Michigan.
One person charged following Cabell County shooting
The Federal-State Extended Benefits (EB) program will end after December 26th.
Federal funding ending for remaining extended unemployment benefits
The law enforcement community escorted the ambulance carrying Patrolman Cassie Johnson's body...
Procession takes Officer Cassie Johnson from hospital to medical examiner
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Saturday, December 5th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast