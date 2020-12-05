Advertisement

West Carter moves on in KY high school playoffs

By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The West Carter Comets crushed Walter-Verona Friday night by a final of 43-6. Orry Perry threw for 2 touchdowns and 198 yards while Leetavious Cline rushed for 180 and scored 4 times. They are now in the Kentucky Class 2A state semi-finals which will be played next weekend. Here are the highlights from WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Wayne County.
UPDATE | Troopers say suspect shot and killed during standoff
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
It happened in the East Pea Ridge area.
One dead in Cabell County shooting
Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice gives update on COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Bell County vs Belfry highlights
Belfry advances to semi-finals
Corbin vs Johnson Central highlights
Johnson Central doubles up Corbin
Hazard vs Paintsville highlights
Painstville pounds Hazard
Bell County vs Belfry highlights
Bell County vs Belfry highlights