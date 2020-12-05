West Carter moves on in KY high school playoffs

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The West Carter Comets crushed Walter-Verona Friday night by a final of 43-6. Orry Perry threw for 2 touchdowns and 198 yards while Leetavious Cline rushed for 180 and scored 4 times. They are now in the Kentucky Class 2A state semi-finals which will be played next weekend. Here are the highlights from WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.