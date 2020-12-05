West Virginia cheer championships postponed due to pandemic
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State cheer championships set for next weekend have been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.
WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan says the postponement is in accord with the Dec. 2 update to safety guidance for sports.
Dolan says the decision was made in interest of safety for participants and fans.
The championships will be conducted after Jan. 11, 2021.
A time and place have not been determined.
