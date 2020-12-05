Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,400 new positive cases and 30 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.(AP)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 1,400 new positive cases and 30 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 53,572 and death toll to 829.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Tyler County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from Mineral County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Barbour County, a 54-year old male from Fayette County, a 36-year old male from Mingo County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Mineral County, a 93-year old female from Mineral County, a 73-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old female Putnam County, a 95-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, a 76-year old male from Fayette County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 61-year old male from Mineral County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, an 82-year old female from Preston County, an 83-year old female from Preston County, a 47-year old male from Logan County, and a 63-year old female from Logan County.

“Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of other West Virginians.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (497), Berkeley (3,747), Boone (709), Braxton (140), Brooke (777), Cabell (3,276), Calhoun (88), Clay (149), Doddridge (136), Fayette (1,241), Gilmer (218), Grant (465), Greenbrier (625), Hampshire (422), Hancock (910), Hardy (377), Harrison (1,623), Jackson (766), Jefferson (1,536), Kanawha (6,107), Lewis (266), Lincoln (460), Logan (1,128), Marion (1,024), Marshall (1,468), Mason (598), McDowell (674), Mercer (1,465), Mineral (1,515), Mingo (1,032), Monongalia (3,561), Monroe (411), Morgan (334), Nicholas (404), Ohio (1,764), Pendleton (125), Pleasants (120), Pocahontas (266), Preston (793), Putnam (2,184), Raleigh (1,759), Randolph (779), Ritchie (200), Roane (211), Summers (294), Taylor (397), Tucker (176), Tyler (167), Upshur (561), Wayne (1,147), Webster (72), Wetzel (464), Wirt (131), Wood (2,973), Wyoming (840).

