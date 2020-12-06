Advertisement

2-year-old dies in house fire, W.Va. State Fire Marshal says

Child dies in house fire(WDTV)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:28 PM EST
FAIRVIEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A 2-year-old girl died in a house fire that happened Thursday (Dec. 3) morning, the West Virginia State Fire Marshall (WVSFM) reported.

WVSFM officials says there were four people, two adults and two children, inside the residence at the time of the fire; three escaped.

The 2-year-old was unable to escape and perished amongst the flames.

Officials say a man and a 3-year old-child were then taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

A woman was taken to Mon General Hospital where she was treated and released.

Officials say the cause of the fire in undetermined at this time, and investigators are continuing their investigation.

