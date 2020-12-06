Bobcats make history Sunday

ATHENS, Oh. (WSAZ) - Sophomore guard Lunden McDay (Akron, Ohio) scored a career-high 20 points and senior forward Dwight Wilson III’s (Tallahassee, Fla.) first half double-double led the way for Ohio as the Ohio men’s basketball team (3-1) defeated Cleveland State (0-2), 101-46, at the Convocation Center Sunday afternoon (Dec. 6).

“I’m really proud of our guys for bringing the energy and effort level for 40 minutes,” second year head coach Jeff Boals said. “It was one big thing coming into the game we were really concerned about with Cleveland State. They couldn’t come in here and exceed our energy or effort level. I thought we got off to a great start, the first couple wars of the game. Even at halftime we talked about being a mature team, being a disciplined team. We wrote zero zero on the board at halftime. Even though we were up 26, we’re just really proud of the way our guys came out and extended that lead. Even when you get as big of a lead that we got, sometimes the second, third guys come in and it can get a little sloppy. I thought our guys did a great job of really trying to execute and do what we do. I’m just proud of them.”

The Bobcats set a NCAA record for scoring run against a Division I opponent with a 40-0 run to open the second half beginning at 43 seconds remaining in the first half and ending at 8:03 in the second half. The previous record was a 39-0 run in a game between Oklahoma and Weber State on December 22, 2014. Oklahoma led 10-4 with 13:23 left in the first half and the run ended at 49-4 at 1:53.

Ohio plays at Marshall Sunday December 13th with a 2 p.m. tip time.

