COVID-19 cases on the rise in Boyd County
That brings the total for the month to 443 new cases.
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - 86 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
That’s according to the Boyd County Office of Emergency Management, who also says the cases age in range from an 8-year-old male to a 91-year-old female.
54 of the new cases reported Saturday evening for the county, are at the Boyd County Detention Center.
That brings the counties total of COVID-19 cases for the month of December to 443.
No new deaths were reported Saturday night as a result of COVID-19.
