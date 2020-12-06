COVID-19 cases on the rise in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - 86 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.

That’s according to the Boyd County Office of Emergency Management, who also says the cases age in range from an 8-year-old male to a 91-year-old female.

54 of the new cases reported Saturday evening for the county, are at the Boyd County Detention Center.

That brings the counties total of COVID-19 cases for the month of December to 443.

No new deaths were reported Saturday night as a result of COVID-19.

