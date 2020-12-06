COVID-19 cases on the rise in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Greenup County, Kentucky.

That’s according to the Greenup County Health Department, who reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday evening; bringing the counties total to 1,695 positive cases of COVID-19.

The Greenup County Health Department also released that the cases age in range from 13-years-old to 82-years-old.

They are reminding residents to always practice social distancing, have good hand hygiene and wear a mask.

