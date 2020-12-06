Crews battle Ripley structure fire
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A structure fire broke out Sunday morning in Ripley, West Virginia.
Firefighters from the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department say crews were dispatched to East North St. for a working house fire.
When fire crews arrived, firefighters say the structure was 60% involved.
Crews from Silverton, Ravenswood, along with JCEMS, Ripley PD, assisted in extinguishing the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
