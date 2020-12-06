Advertisement

Crews battle Ripley structure fire

Upon arrival, firefighters say the structure was 60% involved.
Upon arrival, firefighters say the structure was 60% involved.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A structure fire broke out Sunday morning in Ripley, West Virginia.

Firefighters from the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department say crews were dispatched to East North St. for a working house fire.

When fire crews arrived, firefighters say the structure was 60% involved.

Crews from Silverton, Ravenswood, along with JCEMS, Ripley PD, assisted in extinguishing the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

