Crews battle Ripley structure fire

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A structure fire broke out Sunday morning in Ripley, West Virginia.

Firefighters from the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department say crews were dispatched to East North St. for a working house fire.

When fire crews arrived, firefighters say the structure was 60% involved.

Crews from Silverton, Ravenswood, along with JCEMS, Ripley PD, assisted in extinguishing the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

