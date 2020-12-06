First Warning Forecast | Cold comes before warmth

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The week ahead will start cold but then experience a substantial warm-up by the end. Despite flurries and snow showers in spots from Sunday night into Monday, most of the period will be dry until the start of the upcoming weekend.

Sunday evening will see a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures falling to the mid 30s by midnight.

Overnight, an area of low pressure tracking to the south will bring rain showers changing to snow showers across southeastern Kentucky and southern and eastern West Virginia. For the rest of the Tri-State, a few flurries are possible. Low temperatures fall to the upper 20s. A dusting of snow is possible, mainly in the southern and eastern zones.

Monday will be a brisk day with stubborn clouds and the opportunity for flurries throughout the day. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s.

A few flurries may linger into Tuesday morning, otherwise clouds slowly try to break Tuesday afternoon as high temperatures get back to near 40 degrees.

On Wednesday, expect sunshine and a few clouds with dry conditions. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s.

Thursday will see lots of sunshine with a noticeably warmer high in the mid 50s.

Friday inches even warmer, with high temperatures nearing the 60-degree mark under a partly cloudy sky.

The next chance for showers comes on Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

On Sunday, expect continued clouds along with the chance for a passing rain or snow shower. High temperatures only top out in the mid 40s for the afternoon.

