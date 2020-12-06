Advertisement

Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor

This order will begin at midnight on Monday, December 7th and carry through the rest of the day.
This order will begin at midnight on Monday, December 7th and carry through the rest of the day.(WJHG)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - In remembrance of the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941-- Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all state and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff.

This order follows a proclamation on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day released by President Donald Trump.

Governor DeWine orders all flags to be lowered on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio beginning midnight on Monday, December 7th through midnight on Tuesday, December 8th.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
A man facing a murder charge after the shooting death of Charleston Police Officer Cassie...
UPDATE | Sheriff: Man suspected of killing Charleston Police officer bought drugs shortly before shooting
Police arrested Deontea Cortez Hale, 27, of Michigan.
One person charged following Cabell County shooting
12 West Virginia counties are red in the latest map.
Seven WV counties in our region orange or red in latest WV education map

Latest News

As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,425 new positive cases and nine additional...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Upon arrival, firefighters say the structure was 60% involved.
Crews battle Ripley structure fire
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Saturday, December 5th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast
Marshall loses first game of 2020
Herd loses to Rice