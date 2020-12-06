Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor

(WSAZ) - In remembrance of the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941-- Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all state and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff.

This order follows a proclamation on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day released by President Donald Trump.

Governor DeWine orders all flags to be lowered on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio beginning midnight on Monday, December 7th through midnight on Tuesday, December 8th.

