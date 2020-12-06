Health department says lab lost COVID tests

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Nicholas County Health Department says the lab they use for COVID testing has lost all tests conducted Wednesday.

Officials say anyone who tested at St. Luke’s Church on Dec. 2 will need to get retested because their original test is now missing.

“Health Command and the health department are looking for a more reliable lab to do all the testing,” the health department said in a statement.

