Health department says lab lost COVID tests

Officials say anyone who tested at St. Luke’s Church on Dec. 2 will need to get retested...
Officials say anyone who tested at St. Luke’s Church on Dec. 2 will need to get retested because their original test is now missing.(WRDW)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Nicholas County Health Department says the lab they use for COVID testing has lost all tests conducted Wednesday.

“Health Command and the health department are looking for a more reliable lab to do all the testing,” the health department said in a statement.

