Herd drops out of top 25

Marshall is now 28th in latest AP rankings
Marshall is now 28th in latest AP rankings(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After getting shut out by a team they were favored to beat by 4 touchdowns, it’s no surprise Marshall tumbled out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings Sunday afternoon. They fell from 15th to 27th after their shocking shut out loss to Rice. The Herd can still lock up a trip to the Conference USA title game if they beat Charlotte this Friday. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. from Edwards Stadium.

Here’s the rest of the rankings from Week 15.

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (62) 9-0 1550 1

2. Notre Dame 10-0 1482 2

3. Ohio St. 5-0 1407 3

4. Clemson 9-1 1387 4

5. Texas A&M 7-1 1274 5

6. Florida 8-1 1233 6

7. Cincinnati 8-0 1204 7

8. Indiana 6-1 1047 10

9. Miami 8-1 1039 9

10. Iowa St. 8-2 947 12

11. Coastal Carolina 10-0 923 14

12. Georgia 6-2 914 11

13. Oklahoma 7-2 837 13

14. BYU 9-1 713 8

15. Northwestern 5-1 647 16

16. Southern Cal 3-0 624 17

17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 560 20

18. Tulsa 6-1 444 22

19. Iowa 5-2 424 24

20. North Carolina 7-3 306 -

21. Colorado 4-0 253 -

22. Liberty 9-1 191 25

23. Texas 6-3 164 -

24. Buffalo 4-0 145 -

25. Wisconsin 2-2 115 18

Others receiving votes: NC State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose St. 66, Oklahoma St. 33, UCF 11, Boise St. 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

