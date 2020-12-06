Ironton man wins thousands in fishing competition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Ironton, Ohio has been claimed the winner of the 2020 Toyota Series Championship, according to Fishing League Worldwide (FLW).

FLW says after getting a three-day total of 41 pounds, Chris Malone took home $247,500 in total winnings.

Malone’s winner’s check came out to be $200,000 with the addition of several bonuses that include: a $35,000 Phoenix contingency bonus, a $2,500 Mercury bonus and a $10,000 bonus for being the top Central Division finisher, said FLW.

