Advertisement

Kentucky pounds South Carolina 41-18 in regular season finale

Chris Rodriguez rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Chris Rodriguez scored three touchdowns vs. South Carolina.
Chris Rodriguez scored three touchdowns vs. South Carolina.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Rodriguez rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns and Kentucky pounded South Carolina 41-18 Saturday night at Kroger Field to end the regular season with a 4-6 record.

With the win, the Wildcats have now won six of the last seven games against the Gamecocks. South Carolina ends the regular season with a 2-8 record.

After a Matt Ruffolo field goal to put UK in front 3-0, Rodriguez scored his first touchdown from one yard out to give the Wildcats a 10-0 lead. South Carolina answered back with a field goal before an A.J. Rose 8-yard touchdown to give UK the 17-3 lead.

Rose rushed for 101 yards, the sixth time he has rushed for 100 yards in his career.

Rodriguez scored his second rushing touchdown and Ruffolo added a 41-yard field goal and Kentucky led 27-3 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Terry Wilson scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the season to extend the lead to 34-3. Wilson threw for 201 yards and rushed for 46 yards, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards for his career.

Wilson was one of 19 seniors honored before kickoff at Kroger Field.

South Carolina scored 15 unanswered points to cut the lead to 34-18, before Rodriguez scored from 79 yards out for his third rushing touchdown of the night.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
A man facing a murder charge after the shooting death of Charleston Police Officer Cassie...
UPDATE | Sheriff: Man suspected of killing Charleston Police officer bought drugs shortly before shooting
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Police arrested Deontea Cortez Hale, 27, of Michigan.
One person charged following Cabell County shooting
12 West Virginia counties are red in the latest map.
Seven WV counties in our region orange or red in latest WV education map

Latest News

Marshall is now 28th in latest AP rankings
Herd drops out of top 25
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw, right, leaps for a catch as West Virginia cornerback...
WVU football finale is a noon start
Marshall loses first game of 2020
Herd loses to Rice
Courtesy: Iowa State Athletics Communications
WVU Dominated at No. 9 Iowa State, 42-6