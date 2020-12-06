Advertisement

Kentucky surpasses 200,000 COVID cases

Kentucky surpassed another grim COVID-19 milestone Sunday by reaching 200,000 cases of the...
Kentucky surpassed another grim COVID-19 milestone Sunday by reaching 200,000 cases of the virus, nine months to the day of the first reported case in the Bluegrass State.(AP)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky surpassed another grim COVID-19 milestone Sunday by reaching 200,000 cases of the virus, nine months to the day of the first reported case in the Bluegrass State.

“These are difficult numbers, having passed 200,000 cases and earlier this week passing 2,000 deaths. And now this is our highest week to date. However, in the data there is some potentially good news: While this is our highest week ever, the rate of growth does appear to be slowing. In other words, our increase from the last couple of weeks is less than what we have been seeing. Certainly, our hope is that we are slowing down this train and are moving at least to a new plateau,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “We’ll have to watch in the coming week if we do have that Thanksgiving surge or if the majority of our families kept it small this year. So even on a tough day, possibly some good news. That should make all of us want to work that much harder knowing that we can impact this thing, that it is within our control and that a vaccine – two vaccines – are just around the corner.”

On Sunday, 2,567 cases were added to the record week for new cases that was set Saturday. Ten new deaths were also reported.

In total, there have been 200,632 cases and 2,072 deaths linked to the virus.

Boyd County was among the top five counties with the most new cases in the state.

“The imminent distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming weeks should help put this pandemic in the past, but the coming weeks remain critical and come with sacrifices,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We must make good decisions every day and protect fellow Kentuckians by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if we are sick. Doing so will save lives. It won’t be easy, but Team Kentucky is strong and supportive. We look out for each other, take care of those in need, and will get through this together.”

Currently, there are 401 Kentuckians in ICU and 214 on a ventilator. In total, 1,673 are hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

