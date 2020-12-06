Marshall women win game one of 2020

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall women’s basketball team opened the 2020-21 season with a 69-58 win over the Radford Highlanders, Sunday in the Cam Henderson Center. Sophomore Savannah Wheeler tied her career-high with 25 points.

Marshall starts the year 1-0 while Radford drops to 0-2.

“I’m really proud of the team,” head coach Tony Kemper said. “What they had to do was very difficult. The way this year is, you make a plan and that lasts for about 12 hours. And then you wad that plan up and say okay well let’s make another plan. Usually by December 6th, you have played two scrimmages and about five games. This was our first time playing with a referee.

“But, I am really proud of them. Radford is a very good team, very well coached and they do not beat themselves. One of the best in their conference. This was a good first step and now we have to build.”

Sophomore Alexis Johnson had a career day with 12 points and nine rebounds. Johnson shot 6-of-11 from the floor. Wheeler and Johnson were the only Herd players to finish in double-figures. Eight of the nine players for Marshall contributed on the scoreboard. Junior Lorelei Roper had nine points, eight boards and two steals. Freshman Ksenija Mitric scored eight points and added three assists. Senior Kristen Mayo netted seven points, grabbed six rebounds, dished three assists and tallied three steals. Redshirt sophomore Mahogany Matthews, in her first action since March 6, 2019, recorded two blocks coming off the bench.

Marshall hits the road for its next two contests. First, at No. 11 Kentucky on Wednesday March 9 at 7 p.m. Then the Herd travels to St. Bonaventure on Dec. 13. Marshall’s final non-conference game is set for Dec. 17 against Morehead State in the Cam Henderson Center.

