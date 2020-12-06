People with diabetes should be prioritized for COVID-19, Vanderbilt researchers say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers said lawmakers should prioritize the COVID-19 vaccine for those with diabetes.

Researchers said individuals living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes who test positive for COVID-19 are three times more likely to have severe symptoms that may lead to hospitalizations, WTVF reported.

The researchers said due to the severe risk people with diabetes face, they should be some of the first to receive the vaccine.

“I think these data support prioritizing individuals with type 1 or individuals with type 2 diabetes for immunization alongside other high-risk medical conditions that increase the risk of getting very sick with COVID-19, such as heart or lung disease,” said Justin Gregory, MD, MSCI, lead investigator for the study.

Researchers studied more than 6,000 patients who were diagnosed with COVID from March until August. The study analyzed the overall impact for those with type 1 diabetes, individuals with type 2 diabetes and those who did not have diabetes.

An estimated 1.6 million individuals have type 1 diabetes in the U.S., Vanderbilt says. Read the full study here.

