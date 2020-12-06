Advertisement

People with diabetes should be prioritized for COVID-19, Vanderbilt researchers say

The researchers said due to the severe risk people with diabetes face, they should be some of the first to receive the vaccine.
The researchers said due to the severe risk people with diabetes face, they should be some of...
The researchers said due to the severe risk people with diabetes face, they should be some of the first to receive the vaccine.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:59 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers said lawmakers should prioritize the COVID-19 vaccine for those with diabetes.

Researchers said individuals living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes who test positive for COVID-19 are three times more likely to have severe symptoms that may lead to hospitalizations, WTVF reported.

The researchers said due to the severe risk people with diabetes face, they should be some of the first to receive the vaccine.

“I think these data support prioritizing individuals with type 1 or individuals with type 2 diabetes for immunization alongside other high-risk medical conditions that increase the risk of getting very sick with COVID-19, such as heart or lung disease,” said Justin Gregory, MD, MSCI, lead investigator for the study.

Researchers studied more than 6,000 patients who were diagnosed with COVID from March until August. The study analyzed the overall impact for those with type 1 diabetes, individuals with type 2 diabetes and those who did not have diabetes.

An estimated 1.6 million individuals have type 1 diabetes in the U.S., Vanderbilt says. Read the full study here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
Standoff in Wayne County.
UPDATE | Troopers say suspect shot and killed during standoff
It happened in the East Pea Ridge area.
One dead in Cabell County shooting
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
Funeral date set for Officer Cassie Johnson

Latest News

Marshall loses first game of 2020
Herd loses to Rice
COVID-19 cases rise
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Boyd County
West Virginia cheer championships postponed due to pandemic
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Saturday, December 5th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast
With one day left in the week, Kentucky has already broken the previous record for new cases of...
Another record week of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky