School goes virtual due to COVID-19

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Wheelersburg School officials have announced their transition back to virtual learning, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within their community.

In a statement, school officials said " The increase in COVID cases in our community has affected our ability to provide adequate supervision within the district. In an effort to contribute to a solution to the rising number of COVID cases, Wheelersburg Local Schools will implement remote learning for all students. "

As a result of this announcement, Wheelersburg Local Schools will now be operating under a new timeline.

All students in the district will begin virtual learning on Wednesday, December 9th through January 15th.

School will not be in session from December 19th through January 3rd due to Christmas Break.

During the remote learning period, students will need to log on daily to complete check-in forms, lessons, assignments, and participate in live meetings with teachers.

While students are attending virtual learning, school officials are still asking for parents to contact the school if your family experiences positive cases of COVID-19 or close contact to positive cases.

Any student wishing to pick up meals while the school is operating under virtual learning can contact food services at 740-574-0462 to arrange a pick up time.

Anyone with questions are encouraged to email or contact their teachers through Google Classroom for further information or clarification.

