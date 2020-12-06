West Virginia COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 1,425 new positive cases and nine additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 54,997 and death toll to 838.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 91-year old male from Mineral County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 94-year old male from Preston County, an 83-year old male from Mineral County, a 71-year old male from Berkeley County, a 95-year old male from Hancock County, and an 81-year old male from Ohio County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (507), Berkeley (3,847), Boone (715), Braxton (149), Brooke (799), Cabell (3,366), Calhoun (90), Clay (149), Doddridge (138), Fayette (1,257), Gilmer (222), Grant (485), Greenbrier (659), Hampshire (443), Hancock (966), Hardy (388), Harrison (1,682), Jackson (779), Jefferson (1,584), Kanawha (6,264), Lewis (278), Lincoln (479), Logan (1,141), Marion (1,057), Marshall (1,508), Mason (649), McDowell (677), Mercer (1,495), Mineral (1,568), Mingo (1,040), Monongalia (3,626), Monroe (414), Morgan (342), Nicholas (412), Ohio (1,791), Pendleton (130), Pleasants (123), Pocahontas (270), Preston (823), Putnam (2,237), Raleigh (1,781), Randolph (785), Ritchie (209), Roane (218), Summers (297), Taylor (425), Tucker (190), Tyler (182), Upshur (567), Wayne (1,177), Webster (80), Wetzel (473), Wirt (134), Wood (3,066), Wyoming (864).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.