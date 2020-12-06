Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,425 new positive cases and nine additional...
As of Sunday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,425 new positive cases and nine additional deaths related to the coronavirus.(AP)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 1,425 new positive cases and nine additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 54,997 and death toll to 838.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 91-year old male from Mineral County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 94-year old male from Preston County, an 83-year old male from Mineral County, a 71-year old male from Berkeley County, a 95-year old male from Hancock County, and an 81-year old male from Ohio County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (507), Berkeley (3,847), Boone (715), Braxton (149), Brooke (799), Cabell (3,366), Calhoun (90), Clay (149), Doddridge (138), Fayette (1,257), Gilmer (222), Grant (485), Greenbrier (659), Hampshire (443), Hancock (966), Hardy (388), Harrison (1,682), Jackson (779), Jefferson (1,584), Kanawha (6,264), Lewis (278), Lincoln (479), Logan (1,141), Marion (1,057), Marshall (1,508), Mason (649), McDowell (677), Mercer (1,495), Mineral (1,568), Mingo (1,040), Monongalia (3,626), Monroe (414), Morgan (342), Nicholas (412), Ohio (1,791), Pendleton (130), Pleasants (123), Pocahontas (270), Preston (823), Putnam (2,237), Raleigh (1,781), Randolph (785), Ritchie (209), Roane (218), Summers (297), Taylor (425), Tucker (190), Tyler (182), Upshur (567), Wayne (1,177), Webster (80), Wetzel (473), Wirt (134), Wood (3,066), Wyoming (864).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
A man facing a murder charge after the shooting death of Charleston Police Officer Cassie...
UPDATE | Sheriff: Man suspected of killing Charleston Police officer bought drugs shortly before shooting
Police arrested Deontea Cortez Hale, 27, of Michigan.
One person charged following Cabell County shooting
12 West Virginia counties are red in the latest map.
Seven WV counties in our region orange or red in latest WV education map

Latest News

This order will begin at midnight on Monday, December 7th and carry through the rest of the day.
Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor
Upon arrival, firefighters say the structure was 60% involved.
Crews battle Ripley structure fire
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Saturday, December 5th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast
Marshall loses first game of 2020
Herd loses to Rice