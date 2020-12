HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday, Dec. 12 football game against No. 13 Oklahoma at Milan Puskar Stadium will be televised at noon. The game will also be Senior Day and they take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

WVU is coming off a 42-6 drubbing at the hands of Iowa State and enter the game with a 5-4 record.

