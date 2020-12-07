12-year-old runs a mile honoring Officer Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All the way in Florida 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge runs a mile around his old elementary school track in honor of fallen officers.

Sunday night he ran for fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson

“This one for Patrolman Cassie Johnson really hit home for me not because it is local of what happened to her this is so sad,” said Johnson.

Zechariah carried a thin blue line flag which he will give to Johnson’s family following his run.

“Unfortunately, there is some people in this world who don’t think before they do something,” said Johnson.

As bagpipes play Zechariah runs with the flag in his hand. He said he will always remember hearing about what happened to Officer Cassie Johnson

“When she went to the violation call she was shot she was able to somehow return back gunfire which was incredible,” said Zechariah.

Zechoriah has run over 700 miles since his family started the nonprofit Running 4 Heroes.

The nonprofit organization runs miles for every officer killed in the line of duty.

He said he hopes this run gives comfort and strength to Cassie’s family and the people of Charleston to move forward.

“She probably thought you know what this call is just another call,” said Zechariah. “Just got to go out and make sure everybody is safe.”

“If I told you a young woman’s life was lost this year the last thing I would think is that they are going to a parking lot complaint.”

Zechariah ended his run with a 10 second moment of silence, reflecting on the life of a hero.

“In my mind she is going to serve a lot more years to come,” said Zechariah.

