124 new cases, one death in connection to COVID-19 in Kanawha Co.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another death related to COVID-19 has been reported.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, an 86-year-old man died. There have been 151 deaths overall.

On Monday, the health department is reporting 124 new cases within the last 24 hours. There have been 6,647 total in the county.

There are 1,384 active cases.

118 individuals have recovered. The health department says 5,112 people have made recoveries from the virus in Kanawha County.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.