Advertisement

124 new cases, one death in connection to COVID-19 in Kanawha Co.

Another death related to COVID-19 has been reported.
Another death related to COVID-19 has been reported.(WBKO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another death related to COVID-19 has been reported.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, an 86-year-old man died. There have been 151 deaths overall.

On Monday, the health department is reporting 124 new cases within the last 24 hours. There have been 6,647 total in the county.

There are 1,384 active cases.

118 individuals have recovered. The health department says 5,112 people have made recoveries from the virus in Kanawha County.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
Officials say anyone who tested at St. Luke’s Church on Dec. 2 will need to get retested...
Health department says lab lost COVID tests
(AP Images)
UPDATE | All four lanes of US 23 reopen after fatal crash
Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) says after getting a three-day total of 41 pounds, Chris Malone...
Ironton man wins thousands in fishing competition
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire

Latest News

Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Monday he has COVID-19.
W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey fighting COVID-19
West Virginia State Troopers say Thompson and Richard Smith II had previously confessed to...
Woman pleads guilty to child sexual abuse charges
The blue foam and whipped cream are meant to honor fallen police officer Cassie Johnson.
Coffee shop honors late CPD Officer Cassie Johnson