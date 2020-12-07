45 new cases, additional COVID-19 death in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another person has died in connection to the coronavirus in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, an 85-year-old man passed away on Monday. There have been 32 total deaths related to the virus in the county.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 45 new cases as of Monday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,681.

Four more people have been hospitalized. Over 200 have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.

52 additional recoveries were reported. Overall, 1,766 individuals have recovered.

Scioto County remains at level three or “red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System map.

The ODH says the data remains incomplete due to the high volume of cases and several are pending review.

