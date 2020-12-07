Advertisement

45 new cases, additional COVID-19 death in Scioto County

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 45 new cases as of Monday.
The Ohio Department of Health says there are 45 new cases as of Monday.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another person has died in connection to the coronavirus in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, an 85-year-old man passed away on Monday. There have been 32 total deaths related to the virus in the county.

The Ohio Department of Health says there are 45 new cases as of Monday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,681.

Four more people have been hospitalized. Over 200 have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.

52 additional recoveries were reported. Overall, 1,766 individuals have recovered.

Scioto County remains at level three or “red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System map.

The ODH says the data remains incomplete due to the high volume of cases and several are pending review.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
Officials say anyone who tested at St. Luke’s Church on Dec. 2 will need to get retested...
Health department says lab lost COVID tests
(AP Images)
UPDATE | All four lanes of US 23 reopen after fatal crash
Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) says after getting a three-day total of 41 pounds, Chris Malone...
Ironton man wins thousands in fishing competition
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire

Latest News

Surge of COVID-19 cases reported in Meigs County
The school district says this is due to the increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations...
Portsmouth City School District to switch to remote learning
Free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
Virtual Jingle Bell Run with Arthritis Foundation
Virtual Jingle Bell Run hopes to break world record