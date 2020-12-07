Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - More than a dozen additional people have been asked to isolate in Greenup County after receiving a positive COVID-19 test, according to the director of the Greenup County Health Department.

Health officials say none of the 17 new cases are travel related.

The total number of confirmed cases in Greenup County now stands at 1,712.

Of the 1,712 cases, 638 are currently active.

An additional resident and three new staff members tested positive for the virus at South Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation, officials say.

19 deaths have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Officials say 22,229 tests have been performed so far and 1,055 people have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.