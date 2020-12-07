Advertisement

AGT winner Landau Eugene Murphy to perform in online holiday concerts

In 2011, Murphy’s smooth renditions of Frank Sinatra hits helped earn him $1 million, his own Las Vegas show and a recording contract when he won the NBC talent show.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) - “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a series of holiday concerts online.

Landau’s Virtual Home for the Holidays Tour includes eight shows scheduled from Dec. 16 through 23.

Tickets are $20.

A news release says the West Virginia native will perform songs from his “Christmas Made For Two” album and viewers will get to request other tunes while interacting with Murphy.

In 2011, Murphy’s smooth renditions of Frank Sinatra hits helped earn him $1 million, his own Las Vegas show and a recording contract when he won the NBC talent show.

