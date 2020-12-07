All four lanes of US 23 shut down due to accident

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - All four lanes of US 23 are closed because of a crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12, it happened on US 23 at Ratliff’s Creek Monday morning just before 8.

Officials say no traffic will be allowed through for at least a couple of hours.

KY 9495 which runs parallel to US 23 in front of Pikeville High School is also within the wreck zone.

Crews say if you’re heading south, you should get off onto US 119 at Buckley’s Creek and take Town Mountain Road to get back to US 23 at one of the Pikeville exits.

If you’re travelling north, you can take Bypass Road to Town Mountain Road. Then turn left onto US 119 to get back to US 23.

No other information has been released.

